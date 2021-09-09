Woman shot in Mountain View; Anchorage police investigating

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman has been sent to the hospital after being shot in Mountain View on Thursday morning.

The Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near North Hoyt Street and Mountain View Drive just before 10:30 a.m., according to a community alert from the department.

Upon their arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She was taken to the hospital for an injury that police described as not life-threatening.

“The motive for the shooting, and any relationship between the parties involved, is under investigation,” the alert stated.

Police believe the shooting occurred outside in the area and are asking anyone with information to contact dispatchers at 311.

Anchorage police officers stand beside evidence markers on North Hoyt Street in Mountain View Thursday morning, following a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. (Rachel McPherron/Alaska's News Source)

