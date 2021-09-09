Advertisement

Woman shot in Mountain View; Anchorage police investigating

Multiple Anchorage police vehicles are near the corner of Mountain View Drive and Park Street...
Multiple Anchorage police vehicles are near the corner of Mountain View Drive and Park Street responding to a shooting in the area.(Rachel McPherron/Alaska's News Source)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman has been sent to the hospital after being shot in Mountain View on Thursday morning.

The Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near North Hoyt Street and Mountain View Drive just before 10:30 a.m., according to a community alert from the department.

Upon their arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She was taken to the hospital for an injury that police described as not life-threatening.

“The motive for the shooting, and any relationship between the parties involved, is under investigation,” the alert stated.

Police believe the shooting occurred outside in the area and are asking anyone with information to contact dispatchers at 311.

Anchorage police officers stand beside evidence markers on North Hoyt Street in Mountain View...
Anchorage police officers stand beside evidence markers on North Hoyt Street in Mountain View Thursday morning, following a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.(Rachel McPherron/Alaska's News Source)

Editor’s note: The story was updated to add a photo from the crime scene.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Alaska sets new hospitalization record, reports 6 new deaths
Grizzly bear.
Eagle River man in the hospital after mauling by grizzly in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
The seal of the state of Alaska.
Alaska requests 473 out-of-state health care workers as COVID-19 strains hospitals
(File)
Providence joins several Alaska hospitals restricting visitation due to rising COVID-19 cases
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
This year’s PFD still uncertain in the final week of third special session

Latest News

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy
LIVE: Alaska governor speaks on EPA decision that could halt Pebble mine
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway...
Anchorage man killed in South Dakota highway crash
(File)
Man dies in deadly single-vehicle rollover near Fairbanks, troopers say
Thursday, September 9 Morning Weather
Thursday, September 9 Morning Weather