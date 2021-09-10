Advertisement

Alaska Senate fails to pass COVID-19 response bill with divides over vaccine mandates

The Alaska Senate
The Alaska Senate(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Senate failed to pass a bill on Friday that would expand telehealth capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic after it was amended to oppose vaccine mandates.

Some senators said on the floor that the anti-vaccine mandate amendments would not trump President Joe Biden’s recent executive order announcement, but they would be in place if it is struck down in court. Several senators said they could not vote for the bill after the amendments opposing vaccine mandates were added.

The original legislation was introduced by Gov. Mike Dunleavy earlier in the third special session with COVID-19 cases surging across Alaska. It aimed to strengthen the state’s pandemic response by temporarily waiving some telehealth requirements.

The bill failed in the Senate on a 9-8 vote with Democrats and moderate Republicans voting against it. It required 11 votes to pass to the House of Representatives. Three Senators were absent from Friday’s floor session.

The Senate could potentially vote again to pass the bill.

On Friday, the bill went to the Senate floor for amendments. One narrowly passed that aimed to allow Alaskans to decline the COVID-19 vaccine for philosophical reasons. Another passed that would prevent Alaska businesses and state agencies from requiring employees to be vaccinated.

The amendments were debated after Biden’s executive order was announced on Thursday. It would require millions of federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 along with federal contractors. Businesses with 100 or more employees would also be required to vaccinate their staff or have them tested weekly.

Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, voted against the bill. He said that “every life matters” and that a strong COVID-19 response is needed in Alaska. Palmer Republican Sen. Shelley Hughes supported the bill, saying it is critical that Alaskans be able to decline the vaccine if they choose to.

“I have a duty to uphold individual rights,” she said.

The Senate recessed on Friday afternoon and could reconsider its vote on the bill. The 30-day special session must end on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson.
‘You don’t attack my people without paying the price’: Mayor Bronson, Anchorage Assembly battle over COVID-19 and confirmations
Coronavirus
‘Our ability to respond is getting strangled’: Alaska surpasses 200 COVID hospitalizations
A bottle of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is prepped for a staff member at Alaska Regional Hospital.
Alaska politicians react to Biden’s vaccine mandate, which would affect thousands of federal workers in the state
Multiple Anchorage police vehicles are near the corner of Mountain View Drive and Park Street...
Woman shot in Mountain View; Anchorage police investigating
Grizzly bear.
Eagle River man in the hospital after mauling by grizzly in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Children in Anchorage were interviewed about the 9/11 attacks shortly after they happened in...
‘It felt like the world just ended’: Alaskan interviewed as a child about 9/11 reflects on the past 20 years
The Anchorage School District is hoping to hire enough drivers to stop rolling route...
BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE
Max Marchetti, 14, was reported missing on Sept. 9, 2021 has been found.
14-year-old reported missing has been found, Anchorage police say