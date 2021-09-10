Alaska Senate fails to pass COVID-19 response bill with divides over vaccine mandates

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Senate failed to pass a bill on Friday that would expand telehealth capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic after it was amended to oppose vaccine mandates.

Some senators said on the floor that the anti-vaccine mandate amendments would not trump President Joe Biden’s recent executive order announcement, but they would be in place if it is struck down in court. Several senators said they could not vote for the bill after the amendments opposing vaccine mandates were added.

The original legislation was introduced by Gov. Mike Dunleavy earlier in the third special session with COVID-19 cases surging across Alaska. It aimed to strengthen the state’s pandemic response by temporarily waiving some telehealth requirements.

The bill failed in the Senate on a 9-8 vote with Democrats and moderate Republicans voting against it. It required 11 votes to pass to the House of Representatives. Three Senators were absent from Friday’s floor session.

The Senate could potentially vote again to pass the bill.

On Friday, the bill went to the Senate floor for amendments. One narrowly passed that aimed to allow Alaskans to decline the COVID-19 vaccine for philosophical reasons. Another passed that would prevent Alaska businesses and state agencies from requiring employees to be vaccinated.

The amendments were debated after Biden’s executive order was announced on Thursday. It would require millions of federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 along with federal contractors. Businesses with 100 or more employees would also be required to vaccinate their staff or have them tested weekly.

Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, voted against the bill. He said that “every life matters” and that a strong COVID-19 response is needed in Alaska. Palmer Republican Sen. Shelley Hughes supported the bill, saying it is critical that Alaskans be able to decline the vaccine if they choose to.

“I have a duty to uphold individual rights,” she said.

The Senate recessed on Friday afternoon and could reconsider its vote on the bill. The 30-day special session must end on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.