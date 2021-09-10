Advertisement

Anchorage police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old

Max Marchetti, 14, was reported missing on Sept. 9, 2021.
Max Marchetti, 14, was reported missing on Sept. 9, 2021.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Max Marchetti was last seen Thursday night around 11 p.m. near Foxhall Drive in Anchorage, according to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department sent early Friday morning.

Marchetti is diagnosed with selective mutism, according to police, and “may have difficulty communicating verbally.”

Marchetti is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an “unknown color shirt and/or jacket and blue jeans.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 311.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
‘Our ability to respond is getting strangled’: Alaska surpasses 200 COVID hospitalizations
Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson.
‘You don’t attack my people without paying the price’: Mayor Bronson, Anchorage Assembly battle over COVID-19 and confirmations
Grizzly bear.
Eagle River man in the hospital after mauling by grizzly in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Multiple Anchorage police vehicles are near the corner of Mountain View Drive and Park Street...
Woman shot in Mountain View; Anchorage police investigating
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway...
Anchorage man killed in South Dakota highway crash

Latest News

Getting back to work: Coworking spaces in Anchorage offer flexibility
A look at the work being done on the mural on Surf Laundry. It's part of a larger project...
Progress on the Mountain View Mural Walk looks bright
Veterans with the VIPER program train on DC-3 aircraft donated by actor, producer, and...
VIPER teaches veterans job skills, while aiming to help reduce suicides
Anchorage police respond to the scene of a multivehicle crash at the intersection of East 5th...
Man arrested, several injured in multivehicle crash in Airport Heights