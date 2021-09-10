Anchorage police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Max Marchetti was last seen Thursday night around 11 p.m. near Foxhall Drive in Anchorage, according to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department sent early Friday morning.

Marchetti is diagnosed with selective mutism, according to police, and “may have difficulty communicating verbally.”

Marchetti is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an “unknown color shirt and/or jacket and blue jeans.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 311.

