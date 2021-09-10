First true fall storm of the season arrives this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only one day this month has been entirely dry across Southcentral, as this month is continuing the trend of wet conditions. Even with the wet weather, the month is starting off on the warm side, but that is soon to change.

Currently, a low moving through the Central Gulf of Alaska is keeping clouds and rain with us across the region. As the low pulls off to the east, rain will gradually come to an end with the heaviest rain impacting Southeast. It’s here where up to 1 to 1.5 inches of rain can be expected in areas that see the heaviest rain. Additionally gusty winds can be expected for Southeast, with winds subsiding overnight into Saturday.

We’ll see brief clearing in Southcentral through Saturday, with the potential for some morning fog. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies look to be likely for Saturday, as the region dries out and warms into the lower 60s. You’ll want to take advantage of this weather and get outside, as an incoming storm will quickly bring the return to wet and windy weather.

Starting Saturday evening, clouds will gradually increase across Southcentral. These clouds will keep Sunday a few degrees cooler with rain arriving into the evening hours. The incoming low will tap into some energy from the northwest and strengthen. As it does, we’ll see widespread heavy rain kick in for coastal regions, with the first true wind storm of the season pushing into Southcentral.

While most of the rain will stay along coastal regions, Anchorage and surrounding areas will see lighter rainfall, primarily driven by downsloping winds. It’s these winds that will bring the greatest impacts Sunday night into Monday. Winds will be the highest along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations, where we could easily see upwards of 60 to 70 mph gusts. As the winds bend into the Anchorage Bowl, we’ll easily see winds in the 30 to 45 mph range. This could lead to some travel difficulties along the highways as the winds kick in through the night.

The winds will linger into Monday morning, with rain gradually coming to an end through the day. As the low moves out of the region, cooler air will move in and take it’s place. Afternoon highs through much of next week will struggle to climb out of the low to mid 50s, with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

