Advertisement

Man arrested, several injured in multivehicle crash in Airport Heights

Anchorage police respond to the scene of a multivehicle crash at the intersection of East 5th...
Anchorage police respond to the scene of a multivehicle crash at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Airport Heights on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.(Nick Swann/Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Several people were injured and one man has been charged with assault in a crash involving multiple vehicles just east of Downtown Anchorage on Thursday.

The Anchorage Police Department responded to a crash that involved six different vehicles just after noon on Thursday at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Airport Heights Drive. Several people were injured and taken to the hospital. One person sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. The Anchorage Police Department did not respond to a request for the exact number of people who were injured by the time of publication.

According to a community alert, an officer witnessed a Lincoln Navigator swerve and hit another vehicle while traveling east on 5th Avenue. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, according to the alert, the driver sped up and swerved into another lane, losing control and crossing the median into oncoming traffic.

The driver, 40-year-old Christopher Jordan, collided with a second vehicle after crossing the median, and a third vehicle crashed into that one. The Lincoln Navigator continued on into the intersection of 5th Avenue and Airport Heights Drive, according to police, where it collided into two more vehicles and came to a stop in the southbound lanes of Airport Heights Drive.

“Several victims were treated at the scene by medics with the Anchorage Fire Department and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police wrote in the alert. “One victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

According to the alert, Jordan was not cooperative when officers approached him following the crash. He became “combative” and officers used a taser on him after several warnings, they said. Jordan was arrested and charged with reckless driving, eluding police, two counts of first-degree assault, five counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and third-degree domestic violence assault.

He was also initially taken to the hospital for what police described as minor injuries.

The intersection where the crash happened was closed down for several hours and inbound traffic from the Glenn Highway was diverted onto Bragaw Street until lanes were reopened.

Police wrote in the alert that the investigation is ongoing and that more charges could be forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Alaska sets new hospitalization record, reports 6 new deaths
Grizzly bear.
Eagle River man in the hospital after mauling by grizzly in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Coronavirus
‘Our ability to respond is getting strangled’: Alaska surpasses 200 COVID hospitalizations
Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson.
‘You don’t attack my people without paying the price’: Mayor Bronson, Anchorage Assembly battle over COVID-19 and confirmations
Multiple Anchorage police vehicles are near the corner of Mountain View Drive and Park Street...
Woman shot in Mountain View; Anchorage police investigating

Latest News

Veterans with the VIPER program train on DC-3 aircraft donated by actor, producer, and...
VIPER teaches veterans job skills, while aiming to help reduce suicides
ALVEY FISHING REEL
ALVEY FLY REEL
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly moves closer to plan for a winter homeless shelter
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Alaska governor wants to push back against recent federal resource development decisions