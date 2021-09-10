Man arrested, several injured in multivehicle crash in Airport Heights

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Several people were injured and one man has been charged with assault in a crash involving multiple vehicles just east of Downtown Anchorage on Thursday.

The Anchorage Police Department responded to a crash that involved six different vehicles just after noon on Thursday at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Airport Heights Drive. Several people were injured and taken to the hospital. One person sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. The Anchorage Police Department did not respond to a request for the exact number of people who were injured by the time of publication.

According to a community alert, an officer witnessed a Lincoln Navigator swerve and hit another vehicle while traveling east on 5th Avenue. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, according to the alert, the driver sped up and swerved into another lane, losing control and crossing the median into oncoming traffic.

The driver, 40-year-old Christopher Jordan, collided with a second vehicle after crossing the median, and a third vehicle crashed into that one. The Lincoln Navigator continued on into the intersection of 5th Avenue and Airport Heights Drive, according to police, where it collided into two more vehicles and came to a stop in the southbound lanes of Airport Heights Drive.

“Several victims were treated at the scene by medics with the Anchorage Fire Department and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police wrote in the alert. “One victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

According to the alert, Jordan was not cooperative when officers approached him following the crash. He became “combative” and officers used a taser on him after several warnings, they said. Jordan was arrested and charged with reckless driving, eluding police, two counts of first-degree assault, five counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and third-degree domestic violence assault.

He was also initially taken to the hospital for what police described as minor injuries.

The intersection where the crash happened was closed down for several hours and inbound traffic from the Glenn Highway was diverted onto Bragaw Street until lanes were reopened.

Police wrote in the alert that the investigation is ongoing and that more charges could be forthcoming.

