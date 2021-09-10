Sterling man accused of sexually abusing children indicted on charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Sterling man who has been accused of sexually abusing minors has been indicted on multiple charges by a Kenai grand jury.

Kelly Crane, 59, was indicted Wednesday on charges related to alleged abuse that occurred in the summer and fall of 2019, according to a release from the Alaska Department of Law.

According to the release, Crane is accused of performing and attempting to perform sexual acts on four children.

Crane’s charges include two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree attempted sexual abuse of a minor — all designated as domestic violence, according to the release.

Crane is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a $250,000 cash performance bond, as well as a $250,000 cash appearance bond and a third party custodian.

If convicted, Crane could face more than 99 years in prison. His arraignment is set for Sept. 14 in Kenai.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

