Advertisement

Sterling man accused of sexually abusing children indicted on charges

(WAVE 3 News)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Sterling man who has been accused of sexually abusing minors has been indicted on multiple charges by a Kenai grand jury.

Kelly Crane, 59, was indicted Wednesday on charges related to alleged abuse that occurred in the summer and fall of 2019, according to a release from the Alaska Department of Law.

According to the release, Crane is accused of performing and attempting to perform sexual acts on four children.

Crane’s charges include two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree attempted sexual abuse of a minor — all designated as domestic violence, according to the release.

Crane is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a $250,000 cash performance bond, as well as a $250,000 cash appearance bond and a third party custodian.

If convicted, Crane could face more than 99 years in prison. His arraignment is set for Sept. 14 in Kenai.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson.
‘You don’t attack my people without paying the price’: Mayor Bronson, Anchorage Assembly battle over COVID-19 and confirmations
Coronavirus
‘Our ability to respond is getting strangled’: Alaska surpasses 200 COVID hospitalizations
Grizzly bear.
Eagle River man in the hospital after mauling by grizzly in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Multiple Anchorage police vehicles are near the corner of Mountain View Drive and Park Street...
Woman shot in Mountain View; Anchorage police investigating
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on Highway...
Anchorage man killed in South Dakota highway crash

Latest News

Max Marchetti, 14, was reported missing on Sept. 9, 2021 has been found.
14-year-old reported missing has been found, Anchorage police say
Friday, September 10 Morning Weather Video
Friday, September 10 Morning Weather Video
Cowork by RSD
Coworking spaces in Anchorage offer flexibility
Getting back to work: Coworking spaces in Anchorage offer flexibility