East, Lathrop get big week 5 victories in prep football
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The East High School football was looking to bounce from a rare regular-season loss on Friday as they took Colony. The Thunderbirds took a slim three-point victory into the fourth quarter before cruising to a 35-12 victory. In Chugiak, the Mustangs hosted Lathrop in a Div. II matchup. The Malamutes quickly got to work scoring on their first two drives and won 56-0. The highlights from these two games can be seen in the video above.
September 10 Scores
Seward 28, Nikiski 26
West Valley 52, Eielson 14
Houston 42, Homer 0
Soldotna 46, Palmer 27
