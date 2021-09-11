East, Lathrop get big week 5 victories in prep football

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The East High School football was looking to bounce from a rare regular-season loss on Friday as they took Colony. The Thunderbirds took a slim three-point victory into the fourth quarter before cruising to a 35-12 victory. In Chugiak, the Mustangs hosted Lathrop in a Div. II matchup. The Malamutes quickly got to work scoring on their first two drives and won 56-0. The highlights from these two games can be seen in the video above.

September 10 Scores

Seward 28, Nikiski 26

West Valley 52, Eielson 14

Houston 42, Homer 0

Soldotna 46, Palmer 27

