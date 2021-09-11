Lydia Jacoby named to USA Swimming national team roster

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska swimmer and gold and silver Olympic medalist Lydia Jacoby joins 50 other women and 63 men who make up the 2021-22 USA National Swimming Team roster.

According to Swim Swam, the U.S. National Team Members enjoy several key benefits, including access to monthly stipends, meet reimbursement, athlete health insurance, and Olympic Training Center access, among others.

Athletes named to the 2021-2022 National Team will be members of the team from Sept. 10, 2021-Sept. 8, 2022.

Jacoby returned home from the Tokyo Olympics to a parade in downtown Seward on Aug. 5. She also talked with Alaska’s News Source about her incredible Olympic experience. Read about it or listen to the entire interview here.

