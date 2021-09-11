Advertisement

Municipality to end contract with Bean’s Café; long-term future of Sullivan Arena uncertain

New operator of temporary shelter services at the arena to be announced next week
The Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.
The Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Robert McNeily
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bean’s Café has received notice from the Municipality of Anchorage that the service contract it has with the organization for the temporary emergency shelter at the Sullivan Arena will terminate effective Sept. 15, 2021.

The office of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said there is a plan in place to continue services at the arena for those experiencing homelessness past that date with another operator, which will be announced next week.

As a result of the contract with Bean’s Café ending, approximately 77 employees will be laid off. This includes temporary and fulltime employees who work within shelter operations at the arena. Although members of Bronson’s administration and the working group dedicated to finding a mass care and long-term navigation solution may receive the engineering report with assessment results, existing structure evaluations and cost for a winter shelter plan by Sept. 24, that date is more likely to be on or closer to Oct.15 according to Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant.

“To the public, I want you to understand that we are working hard and as quickly as possible to move towards an approach that will resolve this issue,” Constant said. “But we can’t do it until we know how much it costs because it wouldn’t be a wise use of your tax dollars. With that said, I’d like to thank the team negotiating with us in good faith and I look forward to getting back to that work.”

The Bronson administration responded via Communications Director Corey Allen Young that they are committed to continuing mass care shelter “without delay” and that there will still be staff, beds, food and other services available to clients in the Sullivan Arena on Sept. 16. A request for proposals was requested by the Municipality of Anchorage to continue services with another operator, Young said. In accordance with this RFP, the municipality will provide cots and they hope for minimal disruption to services.

Young said via email that no clients will have to leave the Sullivan Arena.

The process to announce the next provider in charge has not been formalized. According to Bronson’s office, once that process is complete, a formal announcement will be made sometime next week.

The current draft plan for providing winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness details seven potential future sites for a shelter or shelters, and has been released along with upcoming important dates in the negotiation process. All sides seem to agree that they would like to see entertainment and perhaps sports return to the Sullivan Arena, contingent upon addressing the humanitarian component of the homelessness crisis.

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development will be on site at the Sullivan Arena from 2-4 p.m. this Monday, Sept. 13, to provide assistance and information on career support and training services for all employees at the arena. This is included but not limited to the unemployment insurance filing process and potential job search resources.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
‘Our ability to respond is getting strangled’: Alaska surpasses 200 COVID hospitalizations
Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson.
‘You don’t attack my people without paying the price’: Mayor Bronson, Anchorage Assembly battle over COVID-19 and confirmations
A bottle of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is prepped for a staff member at Alaska Regional Hospital.
Alaska politicians react to Biden’s vaccine mandate, which would affect thousands of federal workers in the state
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit
Multiple Anchorage police vehicles are near the corner of Mountain View Drive and Park Street...
Woman shot in Mountain View; Anchorage police investigating

Latest News

Brig. Gen. honors some of the Alaska National Guard troops who died in the War on Terrorism...
Alaska National Guard remembers 20th anniversary of 9/11
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Alaska's Weather Source
Friday Evening weather with Tracy
The Alaska Senate in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate passes COVID-19 response bill after debate over vaccine mandates