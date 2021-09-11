Advertisement

A tradition centered around 9/11 continues; woman drops off baskets of goodies to firefighters

For 17 years Donna Baker has gone around to fire stations throughout Anchorage to drop off baskets of treats to thank them for their service.(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Year after year, the woman known as the “Cookie Lady” drops off baskets filled with cookies, fudge and other treats to the fire stations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and in the Municipality of Anchorage.

This is the 17th year Donna Baker has delivered baskets to the fire stations, and she hasn’t missed one yet — even during the pandemic.

“Last year and this year have been really difficult with the pandemic, but usually I get tons of baked goods, cookies, banana bread, pineapple upside-down little cakes,” Baker said.

Since the pandemic, Baker has to seal each individual item in its own baggie and she has to bake everything herself instead of having help, as she did before the pandemic.

Baker said she does this each year around 9/11 to honor those who died and to recognize those who fight for the country each day.

“The firefighters just do this hard job where they have to run into buildings and save people, and you know, when everybody is panicking and running out, you know, it’s just incredible what they do,” she said. “The police and the fire, what they do every day.”

The firefighters are happy about her return year after year.

“It’s just a really good thing to do, continue to remember all the firefighters that did pass, and just remembering the day, and bring positivity to the moment.” said Airman 1st Class Caleb Lewis, who is stationed at JBER.

Inside each basket is a letter Baker wrote to the men and women, thanking them for their hard work and dedication.

