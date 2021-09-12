Advertisement

9/11 tribute just after sunrise with almost 3,000 American flags

By Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just before sunrise on Saturday, a group of volunteers gathered on the Anchorage Park Strip to pay tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“We remember the 2,996 people, innocent people, of all races and creeds and nationalities on that day,” said Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson, who helped place some of the almost 3000 flags. “We want to remember them, certainly, and we want to remember the thousands who sacrificed a great deal, even everything.”

Volunteers put the flags in three rows to signify the locations of the three attacks. Once the flags were set up, the volunteers waited until sunrise to pay tribute to those who died two decades ago.

The flags will remain in place until Saturday night.

