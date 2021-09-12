Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers remain in Louisiana to help after Ida

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seventeen Alaska Army National Guard soldiers are in Roseland, LA tonight to help the community after Hurricane Ida plowed through that state almost two weeks ago. The guardsmen are from the 139th Regional Support Group and their job is to oversee trucks that deliver relief supplies to those in need.

The Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers have been in Roseland since last weekend and are working with guardsmen from four other states.

While there is a lot of work to be done, the soldiers say it’s as challenging as it is rewarding.

Task Force Alaska Platoon Leader Staff Sgt. Jacob Tyrrell says the heat is probably one of the hardest things about being in Louisiana.

“Coming from Alaska, 60 degrees,” Tyrrell said. “Actually, I’m pretty sure when we left it was somewhere in the 50′s. Coming down here to 100, 100plus humidity. It’s definitely a lot to handle for our guys. But we’re definitely doing a great job with drinking water, staying hydrated, and making sure everyone stays out of the sun when they don’t need to be in it.”

Currently, there is no word how long until the Alaska soldiers will come home.

Roseland is about 80 miles north of New Orleans. Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

