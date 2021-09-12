Rain and strong wind moves into Southcentral Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain and strong winds will move into Southcentral starting midday on Sunday. The storm will be centered over the Alaska Peninsula with the front swinging through the Gulf of Alaska. The rain will pick up about noon on Sunday for the southern Kenai Peninsula. Homer could see strong wind gusts to about 40 mph by Sunday afternoon.

As the front continues to swing north and east, the winds and rain will pick up around Seward and Prince William Sound. Seward is expected to see 1.5 inches of rain within about 48-hours and winds gusting to 37 mph by Sunday night.

The winds will increase along Turnagain Arm and the higher elevations around Anchorage by late morning and continue through Sunday night. By Sunday evening, those areas could see winds 50 to 60 mph. Lower Hillside will see the winds 40 to 50 mph while the Anchorage Bowl will likely see the winds peak at 40 mph, mostly in south and west Anchorage. The Anchorage Bowl should expect to see the strongest winds come through Sunday night.

These winds could cause branches and small trees to blow down and localized power outages. It is recommended you secure any loose objects that could be tossed around.

Winds will also pick up in Bristol Bay on Sunday morning due to the same storm. According to the National Weather Service, “A period of sustained winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts potentially over 60 mph is expected from late Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon for locations including Iliamna, Newhalen, Igiugig and possibly as far west as New Stuyahok.” Winds will drop off quickly by Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.