50-100 Afghan evacuees expected in Alaska, beginning later this month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Up to about 100 Afghan evacuees are expected to arrive in Alaska beginning later this month.

Individuals and families affected by the Taliban takeover will be arriving in Alaska between September until March of next year.

The announcement was shared in a press release that includes U.S. government agencies, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Social Services Refugee Assistance and Immigration Services.

Catholic Social Services is said to be the only resettlement agency in the state, and is spearheading the support of the state’s anticipated arrivals.

“These new arrivals are vulnerable populations, such as children, women, and elderly,” the release stated. “Many have worked for the US government or military in Afghanistan in positions such as translators.”

Evacuees have been mass transported out of Afghanistan since Aug. 14, the release said. Of those headed to Alaska, the release said “approximately 50-100″ of the evacuees will find refuge in the state.

