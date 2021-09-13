74-year-old man killed on moose hunting trip in Interior Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 74-year-old Wasilla man died Saturday after being shot during a moose hunting trip near Chicken.

Michael Easley died in a Fairbanks hospital Saturday night, Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch. Troopers did not explain how Easley was shot, nor did they mention any charges being filed.

On that day, around 9:19 p.m., troopers received an SOS from a satellite communication device. The message said someone had been shot approximately 8.5 miles off of Taylor Highway near Chicken, the dispatch said.

The U.S. Army Alaska’s 1st Battalion and 52nd General Support Aviation Battalion flew a UH-60 Blackhawk out of Ft. Wainwright in Fairbanks to the SOS location. The crew managed to locate Easley and transport him to a Fairbanks hospital, but troopers said he did not recover.

Easley’s family has been notified of his death, the dispatch said, and noted this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.