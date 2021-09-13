Adak, Alaska, US most western city has multiple COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - COVID-19 precautions are being enforced in the City of Adak, Alaska after multiple people have tested positive on the island.

As of Saturday, eight people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release on Nixle.

Now the city is taking measures to help prevent the virus from spreading. The city is requiring masks in all indoor spaces until further notice and testing is being recommended to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

City Hall will also be closed to the public until further notice and all council meetings will be held virtually. Travel to Adak should also be avoided according to the release.

The Nixle goes on to say, “Individuals should remember limited medical facilities exist on (the) island, including a limited amount of oxygen available. There is no guarantee of medical transport off-island as Anchorage hospitals are at capacity.”

If you think you could have come into contact with someone and/or are experiencing any symptoms, the release advises those people to practice safe distancing measures including quarantining.

