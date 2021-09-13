Anchorage police identify person found on McCarrey overpass; death investigation continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department has identified the body of a suspicious death investigation.

Police said they found 32-year-old Aldrin Patricio lying on the McCarrey overpass just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Officers found Patricio with trauma to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

“Officers made observations that have prompted them to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death,” police wrote in a community alert. “Ultimately the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

The suspicious death investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information or video to call dispatch at 3-1-1.

