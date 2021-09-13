Advertisement

East, Soldotna, Juneau win big in week 5 prep football

By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - East Anchorage High School rebounds with a big win, Soldotna High School hasn’t lost since week one and Juneau-Douglas High School shows why they are ranked number one in division one.

Week 5 scores

East 35, Colony 12

Juneau 49, Service 12

Soldotna 46, Palmer 27

Eagle River 37, Wasilla 14

Houston 42, Homer 0

Lathrop 56, Chugiak 0

Redington 68, Kenai Central 14

Seward 28, Nikiski 26

West Valley 52, Eielson 14

Bartlett 30, South 22

West 35, Dimond 9

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

