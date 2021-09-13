East, Soldotna, Juneau win big in week 5 prep football
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - East Anchorage High School rebounds with a big win, Soldotna High School hasn’t lost since week one and Juneau-Douglas High School shows why they are ranked number one in division one.
Week 5 scores
East 35, Colony 12
Juneau 49, Service 12
Soldotna 46, Palmer 27
Eagle River 37, Wasilla 14
Houston 42, Homer 0
Lathrop 56, Chugiak 0
Redington 68, Kenai Central 14
Seward 28, Nikiski 26
West Valley 52, Eielson 14
Bartlett 30, South 22
West 35, Dimond 9
