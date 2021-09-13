Homeless to remain at Sullivan Arena, for now, Bronson administration says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It looks like Sullivan Arena will remain as a mass care shelter, following an announcement from the Anchorage mayor’s office.

Mayor Dave Bronson announced Sunday that 99 Plus 1, Inc. is the shelter’s new contractor.

The announcement came two days after the contract with Bean’s Cafe was said to end on Sept. 15.

“I am pleased that mass care shelter will continue without disruption in service,” said Mayor Dave Bronson in a released statement. “One of my top priorities has been a commitment to helping our homeless neighbors in need.”

The mayor’s office also said those who stay at the arena will not have to leave, and there will be enough staff to help them.

Also, 99 Plus 1 is looking to hire new employees.

The announcement came as Mayor Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly try to come up with a plan for a winter homeless shelter.

The Boutet Company is reviewing how much it will cost the city to operate that facility. Its report is due Oct. 14.

