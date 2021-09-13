Advertisement

Homeless to remain at Sullivan Arena, for now, Bronson administration says

(KTUU)
By Dave Leval
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It looks like Sullivan Arena will remain as a mass care shelter, following an announcement from the Anchorage mayor’s office.

Mayor Dave Bronson announced Sunday that 99 Plus 1, Inc. is the shelter’s new contractor.

The announcement came two days after the contract with Bean’s Cafe was said to end on Sept. 15.

“I am pleased that mass care shelter will continue without disruption in service,” said Mayor Dave Bronson in a released statement. “One of my top priorities has been a commitment to helping our homeless neighbors in need.”

The mayor’s office also said those who stay at the arena will not have to leave, and there will be enough staff to help them.

Also, 99 Plus 1 is looking to hire new employees.

The announcement came as Mayor Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly try to come up with a plan for a winter homeless shelter.

The Boutet Company is reviewing how much it will cost the city to operate that facility. Its report is due Oct. 14.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Alaska reports 2 new deaths, continues to break COVID hospitalization records
The Alaska Senate in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate passes COVID-19 response bill after debate over vaccine mandates
The Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.
Municipality to end contract with Bean’s Café; long-term future of Sullivan Arena uncertain
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit
A bottle of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is prepped for a staff member at Alaska Regional Hospital.
Alaska politicians react to Biden’s vaccine mandate, which would affect thousands of federal workers in the state

Latest News

Week 5 High School Football
Week 5 High School Football
The guardsmen from the 139th regional support group oversee trucks that deliver relief supplies...
Alaska Army National Guard soldiers remain in Louisiana to help after Ida
Speakers at 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at he Alaska Fallen Firefighter Memorial
Anchorage firefighters remember the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack
Saturday Evening Weather with Tracy - clipped version