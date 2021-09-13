Advertisement

Injuries in rollover crash on Glenn Highway; entry to Anchorage shut down, police say

A crash was reported.
A crash was reported.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A rollover crash with injuries occurred on the inbound side of Glenn Highway on Monday morning.

“There is currently no access into Anchorage,” said Anchorage police in a traffic alert. Entry into Anchorage before the Muldoon Road exit is shut down.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the number of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Homeless to remain at Sullivan Arena, for now, Bronson administration says
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 2 new deaths, continues to break COVID hospitalization records
Winds picked up around Southcentral early evening
Winds bring power outages across Southcentral Sunday night
The Alaska Senate in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate passes COVID-19 response bill after debate over vaccine mandates

Latest News

Homeless to remain at Sullivan Arena, for now, Bronson administration says
(KTUU)
74-year-old man killed on moose hunting trip in Interior Alaska
Monday, September 13 Morning Weather
Monday, September 13 Morning Weather
Police say just after 5 a.m Saturday, they received a call of a person who was lying on the...
Anchorage police identify person found on McCarrey overpass; death investigation continues