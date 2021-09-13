Injuries in rollover crash on Glenn Highway; entry to Anchorage shut down, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A rollover crash with injuries occurred on the inbound side of Glenn Highway on Monday morning.

“There is currently no access into Anchorage,” said Anchorage police in a traffic alert. Entry into Anchorage before the Muldoon Road exit is shut down.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the number of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

