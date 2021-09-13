Advertisement

Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Music and a parade of well-wishers filled a residential street Sunday outside the home of the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S.

Lawrence Brooks waved and watched on as the parade moved by to celebrate his 112th birthday.

WDSU reported the gathering was organized by the National World War II Museum. Retired Col. Peter Crean, vice president of education and access, said Brooks’ birthday is one of the days all the museum’s staff looks forward to honoring.

“We all love Mr. Brooks,” Crean said. “He represents so much. He represents a generation that helped save the world.”

NOLA.com reported Brooks served from 1940 to 1945 in the 91st Engineering Battalion.

Crean said Brooks’ secret to a long life was “be nice to people.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. WDSU via CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 2 new deaths, continues to break COVID hospitalization records
Homeless to remain at Sullivan Arena, for now, Bronson administration says
The Alaska Senate in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate passes COVID-19 response bill after debate over vaccine mandates
The Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.
Municipality to end contract with Bean’s Café; long-term future of Sullivan Arena uncertain

Latest News

With another hunting season here, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is...
From lead to copper bullets: Why some say hunters should make the switch
Steven Beaty and his family in Anchorage are hoping for a service dog soon to help him.
Anchorage family seeks help raising money for service dog that could be life changing for 5-year-old
A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over...
Stress raises blood pressure, risks of heart attack and stroke, study says
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Nation's oldest WWII vet turns 112