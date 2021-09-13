Advertisement

Now is your chance to stay inside a spud

The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a...
The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s your chance to sleep inside a giant potato.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is now open in Boise. The 6-ton potato is made of steel, plaster and concrete.

It’s been around since 2012, touring the country, but it has recently been transformed into a cozy Airbnb.

It includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.

To celebrate the big spud, McAlister’s Deli is launching a sweepstakes for a free four-day stay at the potato hotel.

The winner will also get a ride on the Big Idaho Potato Truck, a semitrailer that carries a 4-ton fiberglass potato.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 2 new deaths, continues to break COVID hospitalization records
Homeless to remain at Sullivan Arena, for now, Bronson administration says
The Alaska Senate in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate passes COVID-19 response bill after debate over vaccine mandates
The Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.
Municipality to end contract with Bean’s Café; long-term future of Sullivan Arena uncertain

Latest News

FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112
With another hunting season here, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is...
From lead to copper bullets: Why some say hunters should make the switch
Steven Beaty and his family in Anchorage are hoping for a service dog soon to help him.
Anchorage family seeks help raising money for service dog that could be life changing for 5-year-old
A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over...
Stress raises blood pressure, risks of heart attack and stroke, study says