Power outages reported across Southcentral as gusty winds remain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly 1,000 homes are without power as of Monday morning, and winds continue to whip across Southcentral. Although winds reached their peak last night, gusty winds are expected to stick around through the remainder of the day. We’re seeing winds briefly subside this morning and some clearer skies; however, as the day progresses, clouds, showers and winds make a return. Without a doubt, winds will be the biggest issue through the remainder of Monday as an upper-level wave pushes north through the region. While most of the rain will stay confined to coastal regions, Anchorage and surrounding areas will see a better shot of rain build into the region toward the evening. For most of the day, downsloping will keep us on the dry side, but as winds shift out of the south by evening, the rain will build in from the Kenai.

You’ll want to take it easy on the roads due to winds, particularly, if you are driving a high-profile vehicle. We’ll see winds gust upwards of 45 mph into the afternoon and early evening hours, with Turnagain Arm and higher elevations seeing greater wind speeds. Additional power outages are possible, particularly in areas where trees next to power lines are an issue. As the rain moves in for the evening hours, we could see brief heavy downpours that could limit visibility. Most locations across Southcentral, not near the coast, could see upwards of .20 inches of rain through the night. Of course, the closer you live to the coast, the greater your chances of seeing heavier rain and more accumulation.

The same system affecting Southcentral is also bringing windy conditions to the Aleutians, Southwest and Southeast of Alaska. Winds across a good portion of the state will peak in the 30 to 45 mph range, with the heaviest rain fixated on Southeast. It’s highly possible that up to 3 inches of rain could fall across parts of Southeast through the middle of the week, as waves of rain push in from the west.

Winds for all of us are expected to subside through the night, although breezy conditions up to 20 mph will stay with us through the middle of the week. This comes as numerous upper-level disturbances push through the region keeping periodic showers and winds with us.

As for temperatures this week, expect highs to stay in the mid-50s and overnight lows to fall into the 40s.

Have a safe Monday!

