Advertisement

Stress raises blood pressure, risks of heart attack and stroke, study says

A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over...
A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over time.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows stress can lead to high blood pressure.

The information may sound familiar, but most previous studies have focused on the effect of stress on existing hypertension.

The new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause the condition over time.

It can also increase your risk for stroke, heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases.

Scientists say the reverse is also true. Reducing stress can lower the same risk factors.

According to the researchers, the key is to recognize stressful situations early and begin reducing them with breathing and relaxation techniques before they produce excess cortisol in your system.

Cortisol is a hormone that helps your body deal with stressful situations, but long-term increased levels can cause the problems outlined by the scientists.

The study was published in Circulation, a scientific journal of the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 2 new deaths, continues to break COVID hospitalization records
Homeless to remain at Sullivan Arena, for now, Bronson administration says
The Alaska Senate in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate passes COVID-19 response bill after debate over vaccine mandates
The Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska.
Municipality to end contract with Bean’s Café; long-term future of Sullivan Arena uncertain

Latest News

FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112
With another hunting season here, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is...
From lead to copper bullets: Why some say hunters should make the switch
Steven Beaty and his family in Anchorage are hoping for a service dog soon to help him.
Anchorage family seeks help raising money for service dog that could be life changing for 5-year-old