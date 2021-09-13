Advertisement

Veterinary team fixes puppy’s upside-down paws

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny puppy is walking tall after veterinary experts helped correct a rare condition that had her walking on upside-down paws.

Doctors at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine came into possession of Siggi, a small rat terrier that, for reasons unknown, was born with the rare condition of having front paws facing upward instead of downward.

“It’s a congenital problem, where her elbows came out of joint early on in life,” said Dr. Erik Clary, an animal surgeon with the university’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The same OSU team made headlines in 2019 by helping a puppy named Milo with a similar condition. The team likewise used radiographic study and surgery to reorient and stabilize Siggi’s front legs.

Siggi has since begun the road to rehabilitation on her newly positioned puppy paws, and doctors said they couldn’t be more pleased with her progress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Homeless to remain at Sullivan Arena, for now, Bronson administration says
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 2 new deaths, continues to break COVID hospitalization records
Winds picked up around Southcentral early evening
Winds bring power outages across Southcentral Sunday night
The Alaska Senate in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate passes COVID-19 response bill after debate over vaccine mandates

Latest News

Florida governor won't support federal vaccine mandate
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken defends Biden’s handling of Afghanistan withdrawal
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Biden: Can't ignore climate reality
As NYC students go back to school with vaccine mandates in place for staff, vaccine mandate...
Mandates ignite debate amid return to school
For the entire budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting...
US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August