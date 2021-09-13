Winds bring power outages across Southcentral Sunday night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds picked up around Southcentral Sunday evening and the resulting impacts have left several areas without power.

The Chugach Electric outage map shows about 150 customers without power between Bird Point and Potter Heights. The company’s Twitter feed says as of 9:35 p.m. that lineman have been called in.

The Matanuska Electric Association reports that they have a large “feeder outage out of McRae Substation impacting members throughout Vine and Meadow Lakes areas.” According to the MEA Facebook page, they have 4 crews (as of 9:24 p.m.) working to restore power.

At about 6 p.m. on Sunday, more than 900 members of Homer Electric were without power due to the high winds, mostly in the Kenai/Soldotna area. As of 10:25 p.m., fewer than 100 remain without power. According to the Homer Electric Facebook page, “We have multiple crews working to restore your power and nobody is going to bed until the lights are on.”

As of 10 p.m., Bird Point had seen wind gusts to 65 mph with Portage seeing gusts to 68 mph. Potter Valley saw gusts to 57 mph. The winds are expected to peak before midnight but won’t die down completely. The Anchorage Bowl could continue to see winds gusts near 40 mph through Monday evening.

