Winds and rain move through Southcentral, heads toward Southeast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winds picked up in Southwest and Southcentral Alaska early Sunday afternoon, with gusts to 71 mph reported around Sand Point and 92 mph gusts near McArthur Pass. Strong winds will continue to move north and should peak overnight in Anchorage. The winds don’t disappear on Monday. They continue, though a little weaker, through Monday evening. For Turnagain Arm and the higher elevations around Anchorage the winds could top out near 60 mph. For the Anchorage Bowl, top wind speeds should be just below 40 mph on Sunday night.

Rain moved through Southwest Alaska on Sunday and then up the Kenai Peninsula. That front will then move toward the Panhandle Sunday night into Monday morning.

