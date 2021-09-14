Advertisement

76-year-old motorcyclist dies in vehicle collision on Steese Highway, troopers say

(File)
(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 76-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon from the injuries he suffered in a collision with a pickup truck on Steese Highway.

Fredrick Schenk of Central was reported dead by Alaska State Troopers, according to an online dispatch.

Initial findings of the investigation state that Schenk attempted to pass a pickup truck while it was making a turn, the dispatch said.

The dispatch did not mention any other vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred near mile 94 of the highway.

Good Samaritans nearby the crash attempted to save Schenk by attempting “live-saving measures” at the scene; however, he succumbed to his injuries about an hour and a half later.

Schenk’s family has been notified of his death, troopers said.

