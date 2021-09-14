Alaska Legislature passes $1,100 dividend, but fund source questions remain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature has passed a $1,100 Permanent Fund dividend in the final hours of the third special session.

The bill now heads to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for his consideration. Earlier in the day, Dunleavy said he would need to see what the Senate did before deciding about vetoes or calling another special session.

The funding source for over 40% of the Legislature’s $1,100 dividend is contentious. The governor says it comes from an account that’s empty due to a failed procedural vote, but some legislative leaders say it should be full after a recent Superior Court decision.

Dunleavy said the question about the contentious account should be resolved, potentially in court.

The Permanent Fund Dividend Division has said it’s reasonable to assume that it will take 30 days for Alaskans to receive their checks after a dividend is approved by legislators and the governor.

On Tuesday morning, the House of Representatives canceled its final floor session after passing the dividend bill in late August.

If the Senate changed the bill or the dividend amount, the House would need to agree to those changes. Without a floor session scheduled, that wasn’t possible before the special session ends at midnight Tuesday.

Effectively the Senate had a choice: pass the bill with the $1,100 dividend or Alaskans would not receive a PFD this year.

Some senators, including Sen. Mike Shower, R-Wasilla, said they felt backed in a corner by the House’s approach.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

