Advertisement

Alaska reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

(WDBJ)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has reached another record-breaking number of hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,473 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which include case counts from last Friday and through the weekend, as well as one resident death and 210 hospitalizations. An additional 10 people are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus.

The newly reported resident death brings the number of people who have died with the virus in Alaska to 459, including 445 residents and 14 nonresidents. The person who died was an Anchorage man who was in his 80s or older, according to the state, and his death was reported as recent.

Monday’s reported hospitalizations is slightly higher than what was reported last Friday, which was 208 people hospitalized as of Sept. 9. Last week, the state broke record hospitalization counts every day that the health department released new data. At the beginning of July, there were just 19 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide.

Alaska’s statewide alert level remains high as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across communities in the state. A majority of the new COVID-19 cases reported Monday were identified among residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 499
  • Fairbanks: 197
  • Wasilla: 124
  • Palmer: 77
  • Eagle River: 75
  • North Slope Borough: 69
  • North Pole: 52
  • Juneau: 36
  • Bethel Census Area: 26
  • Chudiak: 23
  • Kenai: 20
  • Soldotna: 20
  • Nome Census Area: 16
  • Ketchikan: 15
  • Kodiak: 14
  • Utqiagvik: 13
  • Seward: 12
  • Big Lake: 9
  • Cooper River Census Area: 9
  • Girdwood: 9
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 9
  • Bethel: 8
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 7
  • Sutton-Alpine: 7
  • Craig: 6
  • Delta Junction: 6
  • Homer: 6
  • Kotzebue: 6
  • Dillingham Census Area: 5
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 5
  • Dillingham: 4
  • Healy: 4
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 4
  • Willow: 4
  • Aleutians East Borough: 3
  • Salcha: 3
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3
  • Tok: 3
  • Valdez: 3
  • Haines: 2
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 2
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2
  • Nikiski: 2
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2
  • Sterling: 2
  • Cordova: 1
  • Douglas: 1
  • Ester: 1
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 1
  • Sitka: 1
  • Skagway: 1
  • Wrangell: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

The state also identified 42 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases throughout the state on Monday, including 15 in Anchorage, 10 in Wasilla, six in Fairbanks, three in Juneau, two in Nome, two in Prudhoe Bay, one in Eagle River, one in Kodiak, one in Seward and one whose location is still under investigation.

The health department’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that just over 56% of all eligible Alaskans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, and that 61.8% have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Juneau region remains the most highly vaccinated major region of the state, while the Kenai Peninsula and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough remain the two least vaccinated major regions, respectively.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
74-year-old man killed on moose hunting trip in Interior Alaska
A crash was reported.
1 lane open to traffic on Glenn Highway following rollover crash, police say
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Police say just after 5 a.m Saturday, they received a call of a person who was lying on the...
Anchorage police identify person found on McCarrey overpass; death investigation continues
Homeless to remain at Sullivan Arena, for now, Bronson administration says

Latest News

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska COVID-19 bill fails with unheard amendments opposing vaccine mandates
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween
The girl's mother says she was happy and playful early in the day but developed a fever and...
Healthy 4-year-old Texas girl dies in her sleep of suspected COVID-19
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 2 new deaths, continues to break COVID hospitalization records