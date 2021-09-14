Anchorage School District revises COVID-19 protocols regarding asymptomatic close contacts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is revising its COVID-19 protocols, saying those who are considered close contacts to someone who tests positive for the virus that are not experiencing symptoms will no longer need to quarantine.

The announcement came in an email from Superintendent Deena Bishop sent to parents Monday evening. Bishop wrote in the email that the protocols were changed “in response to the needs of our community.”

Bishop cited internal data, which she said showed that “very few” positive cases could be traced back to close contacts. She also mentioned the “burden” put on parents who need to take off of work to watch their children who are quarantined and the inability of the district to stop kids from being together in non-school-related activities.

Bishop wrote that although the district will not require asymptomatic close contacts to quarantine, they will require students and staff experiencing symptoms to stay home until they receive a negative test result, note from a doctor or isolate for 10 days.

The district will continue to require anyone who tests positive to isolate. Parents will be notified of positive cases via a letter that notifies them of their options.

“One message remains throughout this pandemic: Keep ASD Symptom Free,” Bishop wrote. “The best way to keep our schools open and safe is to stay home even with mild symptoms. This, along with the use of layered prevention strategies like vaccination, masking, ventilation, physical distancing, and testing, has held true.”

The new COVID-19 protocols will be put into effect starting Monday.

