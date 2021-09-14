Athlete of the Week: Juneau-Unified football’s Noah Chambers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This Alaska’s News Source athlete of the week is Juneau-Unified quarterback Noah Chambers. This season, Chambers has led the Huskies to a 4-1 record and is the No. 1 ranking in the latest Alaska Sports Broadcasting Poll.

Under center, Chambers has helped the unified team of Thunder Mountain High School and Juneau-Douglas High School enjoy a dream season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time since last season was cut short due to COVID-19 protocols.

“If we were 0-5 right now it would feel good to have football games,” Chambers said. “I am just so glad I got to play football with my brothers.”

The senior quarterback attends Thunder Mountain High School and is a multi-sport athlete for the Falcons playing basketball as well. Away from sports, Chambers has excelled in the classroom with a 3.5 GPA and wants to study mechanical engineering in college along with playing football.

Head football coach Rich Sjoroos said it’s been impressive to watch Chambers develop over the past four years and feels fortunate to have a leader like that on his team.

“He is not what I would call a rah-rah guy,” Sjoroos said. “[He] commands everyone’s attention when he is on the field and he has been that way since he was little kid”

The formula on the field this season seems to be working as Chambers has helped the Huskies offense outscore opponents by 51 points through five weeks of play, and has put their team in the state championship conversation.

“Obviously, the end goal is a state championship. We are definitely on track to put up a good fight to get there,” Chambers said. “[We need] to keep our team healthy for these upcoming games.”

As their team gains momentum, they’re also gaining support from their hometown as the atmosphere at home games has given their team an edge, according to Chambers.

“I love when we are all at home we’ve got our crowd, our family, a girlfriend watching cheering [us] on,” Chambers said. “I just love the atmosphere that our town brings for football”

To nominate an athlete of the week, send an email to sports@ktuu.com.

