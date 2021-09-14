Advertisement

Chugiak’s Campbell Peterson, West Valley’s Daniel Abramowicz earn victories at George Plumley Invite

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The George Plumley Invite was one of the biggest high school cross-country meets of the year as 37 teams from across the state converged on Palmer High School for Saturday’s races.

Chugiak High School’s Campbell Peterson won the girls’ varsity covering the 5-kilometer course at Palmer High School in a time of 19 minutes 39.03 seconds. The Juneau-Douglas girls earned a team victory edging South Anchorage by eight points followed by Chugiak in third place.

The West Valley Wolfpack took home the top two spots in the boys’ varsity race as Daniel Abramowicz won in 16 minutes, 18.76 seconds outpacing teammate Shane Fisher by 12 seconds to win Saturday’s race. Despite the strong showing atop the leaderboard, the Grace Christian boys earned the team victory edging West and West Valley who tied for second.

