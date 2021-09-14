Intruder shot by North Pole homeowner; man recovers in hospital, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A North Pole homeowner shot a man early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into their home and attempting a robbery.

Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks were notified about the alleged home intrusion at 3:25 a.m. that day, according to an online dispatch.

Upon arriving at the home, troopers learned the intruder had been shot and was still alive. The homeowner did not report any injuries.

Troopers said the alleged intruder was sent to a local hospital and then airlifted to an Anchorage hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, troopers said the man is alive and receiving hospital treatment for his gun wound.

The dispatch said this is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending upon the man’s release from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.