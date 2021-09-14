Advertisement

Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago

Jacqueline Hernandez hugging her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.(Clermont Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Fla. (Gray News) – A girl who was abducted as a child in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, 14 years later.

Jacqueline Hernandez was 6 years old when she was kidnapped and taken away from her family, said the Clermont Police Department in a Facebook post.

Hernandez, now 19, reached out to her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, on social media.

She explained she was in Mexico and requested her mother meet her at the Point of Entry located at the border in Texas on Friday.

Vences-Salgado contacted law enforcement for assistance with this request, unsure if the claims or messages were true.

Several agencies worked together to confirm the 19-year-old was in fact Vences-Salgado’s daughter.

The mother and daughter hugged as Hernandez was successfully reunited with her mother for the first time since 2007.

“In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years,” said Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an SUV rolled over on the...
2 in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Glenn Highway rollover
(KTUU)
74-year-old man killed on moose hunting trip in Interior Alaska
Alaska reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise
Families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid...
50-100 Afghan evacuees expected in Alaska, beginning later this month
Anchorage School District revises COVID-19 protocols regarding asymptomatic close contacts

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Juneau-Unified quarterback Noah Chambers, on right, and his teammates before a game at Service...
Athlete of the Week: Juneau-Unified football’s Noah Chambers