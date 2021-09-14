Scattered showers remain, cooler weather to arrive soon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Showery activity continues across Southcentral, as subtle upper-level disturbances continue to drift through the region. This will keep the chance for isolated to scattered showers with us over the coming days, with limited sunshine expected. While that will be the case, Tuesday looks to bring the best shot of seeing some sunshine into the afternoon hours, as partly sunny skies look possible. In areas where the sun peeks through, afternoon highs will top out in the mid-50s. While those areas that hold onto the cloud coverage and the rain will struggle to break into the low-50s.

Overnight into Wednesday, clouds once again thicken up across Southcentral. This comes as another storm moves in from the Southwest. While this one won’t bring as gusty of winds, we can expect to see winds increase once more through the day. Anchorage could see winds up to 30 mph, while higher elevations see even greater gusts. The rain looks to arrive through the day, although most of it will stay fixated on the coast. With that said, isolated to scattered showers at best will build into inland regions through the day, with temperatures topping out in the 50s.

The trend for daily shower chances and temperatures remaining fairly seasonal continues. While some days will be warmer than others, our true taste of the cooler weather holds off until the weekend. Cold air will spill into Alaska through the weekend and into next week. This will knock our temperatures down into the 30s for much, if not all, of Southcentral as early as Saturday night. It’s highly possible that some parts of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Copper River Basin could see their first frost. This colder air will spill over into next week, where highs on Monday will struggle to break 50 degrees.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

