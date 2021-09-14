Wet and breezy weather sticks around before a significant cool down next week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If there was any question about whether or not we’ve transitioned into fall, the last 24 hours probably answered that question if you’re in Southcentral. A storm rolled into the Gulf of Alaska, bringing damaging winds and rain.

The storm knocked out power to more than 5,000 people Sunday night and Monday morning across the area. Gusts reached 65 mph at Bird Point in Turnagain Arm, 57 mph in Potter Valley on the south Anchorage Hillside, and 38 mph at Ted Stevens International Airport.

Outside of Anchorage, the winds were also strong from Homer to Wasilla. Here are some of the peak gusts over the last 24 hours:

Alyeska (3,200′) 91 mph

Portage 68 mph

Whittier 49 mph

Homer 48 mph

Kenai 43 mph

Palmer to 43 mph

Wasilla 37 mph

Peak wind gusts across Southcentral late Sunday and Monday (Alaksa's Weather Source)

The highest winds have tapered off, although breezy winds are likely into Tuesday with gusts to 30 mph possible in Anchorage, especially for Hillside and Turnagain Arm. In addition to the wind, we’re also seeing significant lightning activity across Prince William Sound and heavy rain for much of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. Showers will continue across most of the area tonight. Tuesday we’ll see chances for showers in Anchorage and in the Mat-Su, but more rain is likely on the Kenai and across Prince William Sound.

Another storm moves in Wednesday, bringing wet conditions to the Kenai Peninsula and coastal areas of Southcentral. Anchorage and the Mat-Su will once again only see chances for showers from this storm Wednesday into Thursday.

Right now most of Friday and Saturday are looking dry, along with the first half of Sunday, but watch out for a significant drop in temperatures next week. Highs will likely fall to the low 50s, with lows falling to the upper 30s!

7 day forecast for Anchorage (Alaska's Weather Source)

Have a great start to your Tuesday!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

