Active weather brings rain and snow to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From showers across southern Alaska to snow along the Slope and Brooks Range, the state continues the transition into cooler weather. While some locations have struggled to see their first freeze of the season, the trend ahead favors cooler weather for a good portion of the state. It’ll take it’s time getting here in Southcentral, but the fall weather continues as overcast skies and showers remain with us.

Rainy weather is with us this Wednesday across the region, as the easterly flow keeps periodic showers in the forecast. While we can expect to see some dry time today, it will be hard to come across any sunshine. In fact, clouds will thicken up into the evening hours, as our next storm drifts in from the southwest. Thanks to the jet stream remaining well south of Kodiak, the bulk of the precipitation will primarily affect the gulf coast region, with inland areas seeing overcast skies and a passing shower.

Plenty of moisture is associated with this system and could dump 1 to 3 inches of rain across the gulf coast through Thursday. As the system pulls off to the east, we’ll see rain gradually come to an end through the end of the week, with the panhandle seeing rain showers continue into the weekend. Sunshine can be expected to make a return to Southcentral through the weekend, which will also bring us the first truly cold morning of the season.

An Arctic trough digging southeast across Alaska in the coming days will usher in the first true cold air of the season. While snow and cold temperatures will be seen from the Interior and point north, Southcentral will see cooler conditions spill into the region by Saturday night. It’s here where we could see our first widespread frost or light freeze. While the best shot for a light freeze will be more likely for the valley and Copper River Basin, all of us in Southcentral will see one of the coolest mornings in quite some time.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

