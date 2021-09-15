Alaska reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing daily record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska broke another COVID-19 case count record on Wednesday after reporting the highest number of cases in a single day.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,068 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents, as well as 27 new cases among nonresidents, bringing the total to 1,095. The state has not seen numbers reported in a single day this high since late last year.

While the state has reported high case count numbers recently in their weekend roundups that are sent out on Mondays, Wednesday’s case count surpasses the state’s single-day record of 933 confirmed cases, which was reported on Dec. 5, 2020.

The state also reported two additional deaths, according to the dashboard. On Tuesday, 451 resident deaths were reported, but the dashboard shows there are now 453 as of Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if those deaths were recent.

The spike in confirmed cases comes a day after Alaska’s largest hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, announced efforts to prioritize treatment and resources for the patients who have the potential to most benefit from them due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy also “strongly” urged Alaskans to get the vaccine on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

