Iditarod adds Hillcrop Alaska and Harvest Midstream as race sponsors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race bolstered its bank account after adding Hilcorp Alaska and Harvest Midstream as principal partners, joining Donlin Gold and GCI as top sponsors.

Both companies were founded by Jeff Hildebrand, and have grown their footprint in Alaska recently. Hilcorp is one of the largest oil and gas operators in Alaska while Harvest Midstream processes and transports oil and natural gas.

“Alaska is a growing and critical part of both companies’ future, and we welcome the opportunity to strengthen our commitment to Alaska with this sponsorship,” Hildebrand said in a release from the race.

This sponsorship comes as the Iditarod prepares for its 50th anniversary in 2022. In January, oil and gas giant ExxonMobil announced it would stop sponsoring the race, and in 2020 Alaska Airlines announced it would no longer sponsor the race either.

There are 53 mushers signed up for the 2022 Iditarod, and notable mushers in next year’s race include Thomas Waerner, Mitch Seavey and Dallas Seavey. Waerner won the 2020 Iditarod and was stuck in Alaska for months after the race due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to Norway later that summer but was unable to sign up for the 2021 race due to travel restrictions.

A Seavey presence will be felt on the trail in 2022, as three-time champion Mitch Seavey will challenge his son and defending champion Dallas Seavey. In 2021, Dallas Seavy joined Rick Swenson as the only mushers to win the Iditarod five times, and he’ll look to add one more title to his resume in 2022.

