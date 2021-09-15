Providence Alaska Medical Center begins rationing care as COVID-19 continues to surge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Providence Alaska Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, has implemented crisis standards of care, which means treatment and resources for patients can be rationed, as COVID-19 continues to surge in Alaska.

A letter published Tuesday on behalf of the hospital’s Medical Executive Committee confirmed that crisis standards of care are being implemented within the hospital.

“In short, we are faced with a situation in which we must prioritize scarce resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit most,” wrote Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, Providence chief of staff, in the letter.

Providence spokesperson Mikal Canfield confirmed in an official statement from the hospital that crisis standards of care and treatment prioritization are occurring in Providence. According to the statement, demands on acute care within Providence and other Alaska hospitals are exceeding capacity limits and forcing providers to make “difficult choices regarding allocation of specific life-sustaining treatments or resources and regarding patient transfers to higher levels of care.”

“As a result of this situation, providers and health care facilities are currently experiencing limitations in their ability to provide the standard of care that we wish to provide to our community and normally expect to provide,” the statement reads. “This situation may persist for some time, which has required us to use processes developed to ensure the most equitable allocation of limited resources.”

Rationing of care is already happening in medical facilities in the Lower 48, perhaps most notably in states like Idaho. Last week, Alaska State Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association president and CEO Jared Kosin called the idea of rationing care in Alaska “unnerving” and “almost incomprehensible” as the state continued to see record numbers of people being hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We believe that this situation is primarily a result of the global pandemic and its effects on disease burden in the population as well as its impacts on healthcare workers and facilities,” the official statement from Providence says about the crisis standards of care being implemented.

According to the letter published on behalf of the Medical Executive Committee, more than 30% of the adult patients hospitalized at Providence right now are COVID-positive.

“While we are doing our utmost, we are no longer able to provide the standard of care to each and every patient who needs our help,” the letter reads. “The acuity and number of patients now exceeds our resources and our ability to staff beds with skilled caregivers, like nurses and respiratory therapists.”

Last Thursday, the state’s hospital system was officially raised to the high alert level for the first time since the pandemic made its way to Alaska. As Anchorage hospitals remain full and other, more rural facilities begin to fill up as well, health care workers are encountering difficulty transferring patients in need throughout the system.

The current surge of COVID-19 in Alaska shows little signs of slowing, driven largely by the highly contagious delta variant. On Tuesday, the state’s hospital data dashboard showed that as of Monday, there were at least 202 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. That’s soared from just 19 people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 at the beginning of July.

The hospital dashboard shows that as of Monday, there were 23 adult ICU beds left open statewide, and just four left open in Anchorage.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

