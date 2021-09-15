September rain and snow for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is undergoing that season known as fall that marks big swings in temperature as the storm pattern kicks into high gear. September storms bring in remnants of tropical systems that contain a lot of water that ends up as rainstorms, even dropping snow for some areas of the state.

A dusting of snow was visible on the Chugach Range above Anchorage Tuesday. Hail fell on the city in the early evening Tuesday as convective cells formed and dumped rain over the city in its brief passage. Southcentral Alaska will see its next widespread rain Wednesday night and Thursday. There is some good news to report: weekend sunshine will follow after the storm moves east on Friday.

Tuesday’s hot spot was Fairbanks at 61 degrees and the cold spot was also in the Interior. Eielson Air Force Base, a neighbor to Fairbanks, dropped to 26 degrees.

