Some Anchorage food establishments moving back to take-out only

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With growing concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, some businesses in Anchorage are moving back to take-out service only.

The Thai Kitchen has moved back to take-out only. They have been in business for more than 30 years and said the decision was made for the customers and to keep everyone healthy, and their guests agree.

“I think it’s good, in a way because of the COVID getting real bad, and it’s better than shutting down,” said Alaska resident David Moore.

The owners of Kobuk Café also made the decision to go back to take-out service only. Nina Bonito Romine is one of the co-owners. She said normally the café can seat around 18 people, but with the spike in COVID-19 cases, they thought it would be best to take away the tables and give people room to order to help with social distancing.

“It was becoming pretty obvious that the delta variant was out there in Anchorage, and it’s been impacting our community, and we really felt a little uncomfortable and so did some of our patrons,” Bonito Romine said.

Others agree.

“It certainly is a great option,” said Eric Nastasia. “You can still enjoy the restaurants, and they can still run and operate, and maintain their livelihood and still get the option to have coffee.”

Bonito Romine also said they keep the air conditioned and have a sanitizer machine running at all times to help with the circulation while inside the coffee shop.

“We’ve had a lot of our customers thank us, and appreciate that, and the same with the mask-wearing,” Bonito Romine said. “It’s just, you know, it’s a little scary with the resurgence again of COVID, and we just felt like we really needed to kind of do our part.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.