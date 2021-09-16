Driver dies after mowing down numerous residential fences in Abbott Loop area, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday night after the vehicle plowed through numerous fences of residential backyards along Spruce Brook Street.

A passenger was on board, Anchorage police said in a community alert, but they appeared to be unharmed and were transported to a hospital for evaluation. The man, however, was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene.

Police did not mention any other injuries from the crash.

After an initial investigation, police reported that a pickup truck was driving eastbound on East 88th Avenue, from Lake Otis Parkway, before it crashed. The vehicle came to a rest after hitting several fences, police said.

The reason behind the crash and the extent of property damage is unclear, but police said the collision is still under investigation.

Clarification: The story was updated for clarity purposes.

