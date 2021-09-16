Large fall storm brings more rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another large area of low pressure is moving through the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday evening and it will bring widespread rain to Southcentral, Prince William Sound, North Gulf coast and finally to Southeast Alaska.

Hot spots for the state are Nenana, Ketchikan and Fort Yukon Wednesday, all hitting 59 degrees. The cold spot was Eielson AFB at 24 degrees. And in fact, it was such a chilly morning that Fairbanks recorded its first below freezing temperature since May 2. The city dropped to 30 degrees to end the growing season, which lasted 135 days this summer.

Brooks Range and northern Alaska communities will see September snow. Wainwright’s forecast calls for a mix of rain and snow, but overnight the “snow” part of that duo could amount to 2 inches.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.