Overtime hours for Anchorage Fire Department firefighters to be reduced starting next month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new plan to reduce the overtime hours of firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department is set to go in effect next month. The Bronson administration says it could save between $70,000 to $125,000 in costs this year.

The administration’s plan is to reduce overtime during overnight hours — from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. — by having certain positions not be filled with staff on overtime. Normal staffing will continue during daytime hours, when they say most emergencies occur, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

The positions that will not be filled during overnight hours will be chosen based on location, position type and looking at how often incidents occurred in the past, adding that “no station will be unstaffed.”

The release did not provide details on how many people would be working at the stations during overnight hours or how that number compares to current staffing.

“I am pleased that no services will be diminished, or station closures will happen,” said Mayor Dave Bronson in the release, though the release did not specify how they would ensure response times would not be impacted.

Anchorage Fire Department Chief Doug Schrage said the department is “committed to high level emergency service delivery within our community,” adding that he is confident the department will be able to maintain emergency services despite the change in overtime procedures.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Alaska’s News Source has reached out to the local fire union office, among others, for comment on the administration’s plan. Check back for updates.

