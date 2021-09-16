Advertisement

Microsoft is ditching passwords

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is letting users ditch their passwords.

The technology giant announced it will give users ways to access their accounts without a password.

Users can download the Microsoft Authenticator app to their smartphone, use a security key or a verification code sent to their smartphone or an email address.

Another option is Windows Hello, which scans your face, iris or fingerprint.

Microsoft says the password-less options solve the problem of users having to come up with new passwords that are secure enough against hackers, but that they can remember.

The company says the new features will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies announce the arrest and indictment of Miguel Guevara, a U.S. citizen accused...
Sinaloa Cartel ‘drug kingpin’ accused of trafficking narcotics from Mexico to Alaska arrested
(File)
Alaska reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing daily record
A partial stick of dynamite was found underground near milepost 58 of Sterling Highway.
Construction crew finds dynamite beneath Sterling Highway; authorities detonate explosive
Keith Burgess carefully holding the brown recluse that hitched a ride to Alaska on a U-Haul...
Experts confirm brown recluse spider hitching ride to Alaska, but there’s no need to panic
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Providence Alaska Medical Center begins rationing care as COVID-19 continues to surge

Latest News

Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury
Alex Murdaugh is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday.
Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud
Florida vaccine advocate Lisa Wilson lost six unvaccinated family members to COVID-19.
Fla. vaccine advocate loses 6 unvaccinated family members to COVID-19 in 3 weeks
Outagamie County releases audio of 911 call which reported zebras running loose in Seymour
VIDEO: Zebras on the loose spotted in Wisconsin