Advertisement

Moderna works on booster to fight COVID variants

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna says it’s working on a vaccine booster aimed at protecting people against possible future COVID-19 variants.

The information came from Moderna President Stephen Hoge during an investor call. He said the booster would specifically target the delta variant because of its high transmissibility and target the beta variant for its ability to evade immune protection from previous infections and vaccinations.

Hoge said Moderna is still developing a booster specifically targeting just the delta variant in case it’s necessary, but researchers don’t think it’ll be needed.

Separately, the pharmaceutical company continues to wait on emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a booster dose or third shot of its original COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies announce the arrest and indictment of Miguel Guevara, a U.S. citizen accused...
Sinaloa Cartel ‘drug kingpin’ accused of trafficking narcotics from Mexico to Alaska arrested
(File)
Alaska reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing daily record
A partial stick of dynamite was found underground near milepost 58 of Sterling Highway.
Construction crew finds dynamite beneath Sterling Highway; authorities detonate explosive
Keith Burgess carefully holding the brown recluse that hitched a ride to Alaska on a U-Haul...
Experts confirm brown recluse spider hitching ride to Alaska, but there’s no need to panic
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Providence Alaska Medical Center begins rationing care as COVID-19 continues to surge

Latest News

The Massachusetts take home experience
The Massachusetts take home experience
North Port, Florida, police said Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, 10 days...
Police give update on search for Gabby Petito; missing since road trip with boyfriend
Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh turns himself in on insurance fraud in S.C.
School officials blame a viral challenge popularized on TikTok for vandalism and thefts.
TikTok challenge has students stealing bathroom fixtures, items
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, the Capitol dome is seen beyond a perimeter security...
Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot, will cooperate