Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat at Wasilla OCS, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Wasilla Police Department responded to a bomb threat at the Office of Children’s Services in the Carrs shopping complex Thursday morning, which resulted in building evacuations and nearby drivers being redirected.

A police spokesperson said the situation was cleared as of noon Thursday, and noted there was nothing suspicious found in the area.

“The building has been cleared and everything is back to business as usual,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigator assigned to the case at 907-352-5412.

