One of the largest Halloween displays is back up in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s getting cooler and the leaves are beginning to change, so that means some people are getting ready for pumpkin spice and, that’s right, Halloween.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Billy Stapleton’s Halloween display did not happen last year, but this year it’s back. He’s known to many in his neighborhood as The Halloween Guy. Almost every year since 2015, Stapleton has decorated his yard at the corner of Turpin Street and East 16th Avenue with all sorts of Halloween decorations.

He said he made the hard decision to cancel his display in 2020 to help keep people and the kids safe.

“I didn’t set it up for safety, just trying to protect the public, be part of the solution, not the problem,” Stapleton said.

He calls the display Camp Crystal and people are invited to walk through the maze of fun and interactive displays. While there have been a few bumps in the road for Stapleton and Camp Crystal, he has prevailed. In 2017 his display was vandalized, and with the support of the community and volunteers, they were able to get the inflatables and displays back up in time for Halloween.

Stapleton said that while COVID-19 shut down Camp Crystal last year, this year he wanted it to be better than ever.

“I’m really excited. For the past three something months I have been working every weekend working seven days a week getting it set up,” he said. “I wanted a big, big comeback so I really went big this year.”

Stapleton said this is by far the largest display he has done. He said it all started as a hobby back in 2015. That year he said he only had a fog machine and some small decorations — now his display is larger than life.

And this year, Stapleton has arranged with the city of have part of East 16th Avenue secured for a block party. That will include music and a handful of venders, that starts at 5 p.m. What’s also new this year is that at 7 p.m. there will be a first-ever Running of the Zombies.

